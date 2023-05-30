On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope enters Taylor’s office. Taylor tries to be cute, but Brooke is all business and wants to discuss Steffy. Brooke wonders if Taylor has spoken with her daughter today. Taylor says she has, and Brooke brings up Steffy’s chat with Liam about Hope and Thomas. Taylor says Steffy was just trying to defend her brother WHO HAS WORKED SO HARD TO CHANGE (for the love, stitch it on a pillow). Brooke wonders if Steffy had other motivations because she knows how volatile the situation is. Brooke laughs when Taylor says she was just being a good little sister. Brooke thinks she’s trying to cause trouble because everyone knows Hope wouldn’t cheat.

Taylor, in a condescending voice, says no one accused Hope of cheating. Brooke wants to know if they’re still friends. They worked very hard to get where they are. She wants Taylor to help her and go to Steffy and insist she take back what she said to Liam. Brooke has no intention of letting Taylor’s daughter undermine her daughter’s marriage.

