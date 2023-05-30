Skip to main content
Y&R Cameron

Cameron Kirsten Wants His Lick Back From Sharon on The Young and The Restless

Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) is back in Genoa City and is looking to settle a few scores on The Young and the Restless.  The psychotic software wunderkind has been released from prison, and he's set his sights on Sharon Newman (Sharon Case). 

Given the man's past with Sharon, it's no wonder both she and Nick (Joshua Morrow) are on high alert after Chance (Conner Floyd) has notified them about Cam's release from prison. Just what does Cameron have planned?

Watch the promo below!

