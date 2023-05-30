On today’s General Hospital recap:

Trina's hanging around the hospital for the DNA results. She tells Josslyn that Marcus will always be her dad no matter what the test says. With the dorms closing for the summer, Trina tells Josslyn she needs someplace to stay. Josslyn offers to have her move in with her, but Trina brings up the fact their boyfriends hate each other. Trina tells her about the boys fighting at the gym which doesn't seem to concern Josslyn.

Portia is happy when Curtis moves back into the house. Stella shows up and says she's happy to see Curtis and Portia are back together. She believes love is worth fighting for. Trina calls Curtis to let him know the results are in.

Olivia continues to complain to Nina about Carly and Sonny's possible legal issues and can't believe there may be a deal in place. Nina plants the seed that it's possible Carly or Drew will turn on each other to save themselves. Nina spots Robert across the room and reminds Olivia that she's friends with him. Nina pushes, saying Olivia should find out what's going on, for Ned's sake.

Robert tells Diane that Holly has left town to rescue Ethan. She's surprised, saying she thought he and Holly were meant for each other. Robert says they couldn't make it work for years and can't now. Olivia interrupts to ask about the deal that would make Carly give up Sonny. Robert gets up and walks away which makes them believe there's truth to the rumor. Diane tries to get more from him, but he tells her to make an appointment with his office.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Sonny Pushes Carly to Turn on Drew

Sam drops Scout off at the mansion to hang out with Drew. He has Oscar's old harmonica he gives to Scout. Drew tells Sam he needs her to be there for Scout should he be sent to prison. Olivia shows up with information for Drew.

Sonny says Willow will need a lot of support and they should all put their differences aside and work together for her sake. Sonny tells Michael he and Nina just got engaged. Sonny promises it will always be Willow's decision if she wants a relationship with Nina. Carly and Sonny discuss the SEC case and he tells her Diane will be asking for information from Robert

Michael returns hearing part of the conversation and pushes Carly for details. She tells him there is a rumor the Justice Department will forgive her crime in exchange for information on Sonny. Michael tells Carly to protect herself and turn Sonny in if it sets her free. Josslyn overhears and agrees with Michael.

Everyone gathers at Laura's for the reading of Victor's will, including Martin, who's there on Valentin's behalf. Victor's lawyer plays them a video. Ava gets a photo of a gargoyle, Alexis gets a Russian doll and Sam gets a deck of tarot cards. To Charlotte, he leaves a necklace and pendant and to Valentin, the middle finger from a statue. To Spencer, Victor leaves him.........

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!