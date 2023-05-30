Kelly Clarkson on Talk Show Move to NYC: "100% My Idea"

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her decision to shift The Kelly Clarkson Show to New York City for its fifth season. On TalkShopLive with Nancy O'Dell, the singer discussed family was the motivator behind the big move.

She first told her staff the news in January 2023, saying:

I have built an amazing group of people. Obviously, we’ve been very successful, and I love everybody I work with, and we have such great relationships, so I talked to them because I was like, ‘Guys, I need you to know what’s happening.'

She added:

My family is East Coast. They’re North Carolina-based. So it was one of those things where I just had to.

Clarkson noted she and her kids needed a fresh start after personal turmoil, saying:

I was like, 'I gotta go East Coast,' and I actually told my crew that like a while back and wanted to give them a heads-up. But also it's been such...I have had such a great experience with all these people and these relationships and it kind of sucks to uproot it and move it. But that was 100% my idea and it was really cool NBC backed me.

