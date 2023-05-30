Skip to main content
Jackee Harry, Kim Coles, Days of Our Lives
Jackée Harry and Kim Coles

Living Single's Kim Coles Joins Days of Our Lives

Living Singles funny gal Kim Coles is making her way to Salem. The actress announced she is joining Days of Our Lives

Coles, best known for her role as Synclaire James-Jones, the wacky and lovable cousin of Khadijah James (Queen Latifah), on the hit '90s comedy series, posted on Instagram a picture of herself alongside DAYS' Jackée Harry (Paulina). 

She included the caption:

Look 👀 who I got to play with, the incomparable @jackeeharry 💜 such a delight working with this beautiful soul and legend.

No word on who Coles will be playing or who she'll be connected to. Look for Coles to make her DAYS debut on May 31.

