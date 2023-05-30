Maurice Benard Reveals Favorite GH Storyline Ahead of 30th Anniversary

August 13, 2023 will mark 30 years of Maurice Benard playing Sonny Corinthos on General Hospital. To commemorate his three decades on the show, the three-time Daytime Emmy winner looked back on his favorite storylines with Hollywood Outbreak.

He said:

My favorite storyline, I think at this point, was the Alzheimer's story. Just because it's a storyline that, it was during a rough time, and I had to come in and play that my...Sonny had to play that my father was dying of Alzheimer's. And at that time, my real father was dying of Alzheimer's.

Benard added:

So I came in and I knew that I just had to say the lines—don't act, don't overdo anything, just say it. And it's the difference between acting it and living it. And I was living it, literally living it.

He went on to praise his co-stars, saying:

Max [Gail, Mike] was amazing. Laura [Wright, Carly] was amazing. So many actors were so incredible. Yeah, it was amazing.

Listen to Benard open up in this interview byte.