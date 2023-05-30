This week on General Hospital, some truths will be revealed. Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), Ava (Maura West), and Laura (Genie Francis) attend Victor's (Charles Shaughnessy) will reading, where the deceased head of the Cassadine family has another trick up his sleeve.

Over at the Ashford/Robinson residence, Curtis (Donnell Turner), Portia (Brook Kerr), Marshall (Robert Gossett), and Stella (Vernee Watson) wait for the results of Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) paternity test.

Meanwhile, Miss Robinson, along with her boo Spencer (Nicholas Chavez), prepares to unlock a mysterious box Victor left the lad. What new hell will Victor unleash?

Watch the promo below.