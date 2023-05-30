Skip to main content
Sprina
image caption
Nicholas Chavez and Tabyana Ali

Will Sprina Cause Havoc Opening Up Victor's Pandora's Box on General Hospital?

This week on General Hospital, some truths will be revealed. Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), Ava (Maura West), and Laura (Genie Francis) attend Victor's (Charles Shaughnessy) will reading, where the deceased head of the Cassadine family has another trick up his sleeve.

Over at the Ashford/Robinson residence, Curtis (Donnell Turner), Portia (Brook Kerr), Marshall (Robert Gossett), and Stella (Vernee Watson) wait for the results of Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) paternity test.

Meanwhile, Miss Robinson, along with her boo Spencer (Nicholas Chavez), prepares to unlock a mysterious box Victor left the lad. What new hell will Victor unleash? 

Watch the promo below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Trina Robinson, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Trina Knocks Spencer Down Before He Can Open Himself Up

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Victor Cassadine, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Victor Pulls Closer to Nikolas and Spencer

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Laura Spencer, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Laura Digs In Her Heels to Protect Her Brood From Victor

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Spencer Cassadine, Trina Robinson, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Spencer and Trina’s Make Believe Romance Becomes a Reality

By Joshua BaldwinComment