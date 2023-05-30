On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Nicholas calls Sharon to ask about Cameron. He wonders if she’s spoken to Chance. Sharon hasn’t asked but also hasn’t received any other “gifts.” She thinks maybe they’ve overreacted since he’s still in prison. Sharon says he’s doing the only thing he can to get a reaction as he’s locked away from the world. Nicholas still thinks they should err on the side of caution. Just then, Nikki walks in and Nicholas hangs up. They agree to keep each other informed. On Sharon’s end, someone’s jiggling the door know. Sharon grabs a fire poker as a weapon just as Faith enters. She covers saying she was cleaning up and greets her daughter. Faith says she brought someone home with her…

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Christine’s Fury is Fully Focused on Phyllis

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!