The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Deacon Feels The Heat From Taylor About Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for May 31, 2023

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: 

Taylor is visiting Deacon at his pizza house. They’re discussing her recent discussion with Brooke that unnerved her. She doesn’t know whether she can trust their friendship pact anymore since Brooke was so confrontational. She wants to assure Deacon she’s not trying to manipulate him or Brooke by pushing him towards her. She believes Deacon is charming and successful and all kinds of wonderful (Listen to your own words, Taylor. You and Deacon are GOLD). Deacon is getting all embarrassed and thinks Taylor has a knack for making folks feel good about themselves.

Taylor thinks, after the events of today, Deacon might be able to help. She thinks he can help them end this destructive pattern they’ve had with Ridge. She wants him to go after Brooke and help them end the destructive cycle. 

