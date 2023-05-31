On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Salem Inn: Gwen is typing away when a knock on the door reveals Xander. She sits right back down as she’s busy working. Xander assumes she’s annoyed because The Spectator’s sales manager recently quit. Xander says not to worry because he thinks Chloe can fill that position. Gwen says can’t stomach hiring his girlfriend. They need a professional and not an unemployed opera singer.

Xander reminds Gwen they run the business together. She counters they will put up an ad and choose the most qualified candidate. He says he’s putting his foot down and has already offered Chloe the job. Gwen capitulates but says he’s responsible when all this goes to hell. Xander exits to tell Chloe the good news. After he leaves, Gwen throws a fit.

Xander and Chloe’s Digs: Brady arrives and Chloe assumes he’s there to warn her about Kristen. She doesn’t need it since they already ran into each other. He’s actually there with a job at Basic Black. Before he can truly make the pitch, she says she’s already accepted a job with Xander at The Spectator. Brady wonders if she really wants to work and live with Xander - not to mention how horrid it will be to deal with Gwen. Chloe says it’s none of Brady’s business just as Xander returns home.

Brady wishes Chloe good luck and exits. Chloe thinks Xander should have controlled himself, but they move on to discuss the job. Xander congratulates her as she has been hired!

Casa de Johnson: Alex and Stephanie are enjoying a beer. He’s thrilled he doesn’t have to monitor his drinking since he has no job to go to in the morning. As she gets them more booze, Chad arrives back from Greece. Stephanie greets him and asks to be filled in. Before Chad gives his update, he asks why Alex is there. Stephanie explains Alex’s situation. Chad gives him the business as being fired by Maggie must have been like getting fired by Glenda the Good Witch. Alex puts his tail between his legs and exits.

Stephanie gets on Chad for kicking Alex when he’s down. Chad says he just got back from all the drama in Greece and couldn’t deal with seeing Alex pretend to be upset. How can Stephanie forgive him for what he did to her? Stephanie explains everyone is alive and safe and maybe Alex isn’t what they want to focus on right now. She turns on her charms to try and distract him which works swimmingly.

Kiriakis Mansion: Justin welcomes Maggie home. She says Victor is resting and updates him on Bo’s condition. There’s nothing they could do in Greece so they came home. Maggie is surprised to see him as she thought he and Bonnie were visiting Mimi in Chicago. Justin says Bonnie went alone and he stayed back when he learned Maggie and Victor were returning. He needed to ask her why she fired Alex from the family business.

Maggie doesn’t like Justin’s tone. She tells him Alex couldn’t close a multi-million dollar deal that was all but done. Justin says the deal was faulty and not Alex’s fault. Maggie thinks he’s great at excuses but not so great at the job. Justin becomes INCREDIBLY condescending saying she’s been a mogul for two seconds and has no basis to judge. Maggie takes it all in and says Victor agrees with her.

Justin explains he’s especially protective of Alex because of Angelica’s influence. Maggie says it doesn’t change that he went rogue after she left him specific instructions. Justin understands but he explains Alex is upset he disappointed her. After much convincing, Maggie gives up and says Alex can come back tomorrow - but it’s truly his last chance.

Horton Square: Gwen and Alex run into each other. He was looking for her because he heard they had a sales manager position open. She explains that unfortunately Xander’s already hired Chloe for the position. That being said, Gwen thinks maybe they can make each other feel better. Alex is clearly tempted but decides to stick to his new found way of thinking and being. Gwen wishes him luck and exits. Just then, Brady arrives.

Brady overheard Alex say he needed to get his career back on track and thinks he may be able to help. He’s swamped at Basic Black and needs someone to replace Nicole. Brady thinks Alex has a knack for marketing.

Chicago: Rex is all sweaty and doing crunches when the doorbell rings. He opens the door to find Bonnie who is there to surprise him. She wants to see her grandchild, Emily. Rex says she’s already asleep but she can take a little peak. When she heads to the back, another unannounced visitor arrives - Sarah. She rattles on about a breakthrough at work when Rex interrupts her to say Bonnie’s there. Just then, Bonnie comes in from the back.

Sarah puts her purse over her baby bump and wonders what she’s doing in Chicago. She grabs the purse and says there’s no bag big enough to hide that she’s knocked up. Sarah explains no one in Salem knows she’s pregnant. Bonnie correctly deduces Sarah’s keeping the secret because it’s Xander’s baby. Sarah says Bonnie is mistaken, but she doesn’t think so. Bonnie explains since her ex-husband was a piece of work (are we going to meet Bonnie’s ex-husband?). Rex steps up saying he’s the father of the baby.

Sarah explains she and Rex hooked up after she found out about Gwen and Xander. They didn’t find out until they moved to Chicago. Bonnie doesn’t understand why she’s keeping everything a secret. Sarah says she didn’t want to be judged. Bonnie doesn’t believe them in the slightest. She thinks Sarah wanted to have a baby and purposely conceived. Sarah gives up and admits the baby is Xander’s.

Stephanie and Chad are basking in their afterglow when she decides to quench his thirst in a more traditional way. She grabs beers and asks for details about Dimitri. Chad updates her on all the immunity deals he negotiated. Stephanie thinks it’s only a matter of time until he commits a crime and negates his deal. Chad thinks Dimitri’s real goal is to destroy the DiMeras.

Alex arrives back at the mansion to find Maggie and Justin together. Justin says Maggie has agreed to give him his job back. Alex seems a little flippant, pours a drink, and takes a swig. Justin scrambles and basically begs his son not to act like a flake. Alex tells Maggie he’s happy she trusts him again but is unable to accept the offer. He has a new job with Brady at Basic Black.

Gwen runs into Brady in the square. He wants to chat but she calls him a “wanker” and walks away. He apologizes for their last discussion and asks to chat about their mutual problem - Chloe working at The Spectator. He wants her to stop it from happening. Gwen says it’s too late as she gave Xander permission to hire her. With that, she exits.

Xander says Gwen gave Chloe the green light to start work at The Spectator.

Sarah confirms she did want a baby with Xander, but that was before she found out what he did to Bonnie and Susan. She absolutely doesn’t want him around a baby. Bonnie tries to say Xander’s changed, but Sarah’s not hearing it. She says Bonnie must keep her mouth shut as it’s not her secret to tell.

