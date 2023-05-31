

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Salem PD - interrogation room: Talia is nursing her wounds when Jada arrives with drugs and water. She says Abe is in stable condition, and Talia is thankful Colin won’t be charged with murder.

Jada is FURIOUS at Talia’s allegiance to her boyfriend. She tells her sister Melinda Trask was one of her victims and intends to throw the book at her.

Jada can’t understand how Talia went from the top of her medical class to terrorizing strangers in Salem. Talia says she gets it, but clearly does not. She says she did everything for Colin. Jada is just beside herself. Talia explains she was against going after Paulina and Chanel at first but he convinced her otherwise and she was afraid of losing him - she was in love.

Talia says Colin had a temper and would accuse her of not loving him. Jada asks if he ever got violent with her. After a long pause, Talia says he never touched her. She explains his temper comes from his parents’ awful deaths. Talia explains how nice he was to her at times. Jada loses her s*** because she can’t believe her sister was in an abusive relationship right under her nose (good dialogue here about emotional abuse).

University Hospital - Colin’s room: Colin awakens to find a woman injecting his IV bag. He begins to react before realizing it’s not Paulina. The new nurse wonders if he thinks all black women look the same. She gets a little unstable as she discusses what he did to the mayor, his sins, and getting to heaven. She exits just as Rafe arrives.

Rafe reminds Colin he’s under arrest and when he gets better will be taken down to the station. Colin asks about Talia as he thinks she should be charged with attempted murder. Rafe explains Talia has been charged with her involvement in his crimes (aren’t they her crimes?). Colin says Talia was the one who trashed Paulina’s office and drugged the biscuits. He never put a gun to her head. Rafe exits to check on Colin’s transfer papers.

University Hospital - Abe’s room: Paulina is trying to rouse Abe from his unconscious state when Chanel arrives to support her. Paulina exits to find Kayla as Chanel stays behind. She apologizes to Abe as her involvement with Nathan Bedford all those years ago is what led Abe to his hospital bed. Just then, Abe begins to rouse.

Abe doesn’t know where he is or why he’s there. Chanel explains enough of the story to fill him in. He then looks at her and asks who she is. She explains she’s his stepdaughter and that he married her mother last year. Chanel shows Abe a picture from their wedding and he doesn’t recognize anyone nor anything. She goes to fetch a doctor and Abe becomes very worried he’s being left alone.

Sketchy nurse who walked into Colin’s room has now arrived in Abe’s. He looks at her and immediately thinks she’s Paulina.

Sloan’s Digs: Nicole calls and they decide to meet in the park to make the DNA swab exchange. Eric returns with coffee which Sloan wants to take to go so she can see Colin. Eric reminds her she needs to be tested for the virus at the hospital. It takes Sloan a minute before she makes up an excuse. Eric clocks her for lying from the beginning.

Eric talked to Marlena about the possible restrictions from the virus and she knew nothing about it. Sloan tries to talk her way out of it, but he shuts her down. Eric wants to know what she’s keeping from him. Sloan saves herself and spills about Nicole’s pregnancy. She tells him the entire story, including swabbing his cheek in the middle of the night (did she swab his cheek? we didn’t actually see her swab his cheek.).

Eric is quietly furious and tells Sloan to go see Colin. He takes the swab from her and says he’ll deal with Nicole. Before she leaves, Sloan says she hopes nothing will change between them.

DiMera Mansion: Nicole updates Anna on EJ’s late night trip to Chicago, and Sloan’s successful swabbing of Eric’s cheek. Anna is confused, but Nicole updates her on Sloan’s involvement. Before Nicole can exit, Anna asks what it means for her relationship with EJ if the baby is Eric’s. Nicole has been so stressed about paternity she hasn’t considered what comes next. Nicole goes on to tell her about EJ’s proposal and declaration of love. Anna wonders if Nicole loves EJ and wants that kind of a future with him. Nicole freaks out even thinking about the future so Anna simply asks if it’s Eric she loves. Further, no matter her answer, Anna is on Nicole’s side.

University Hospital - Lobby: Rafe runs into Paulina who is frantically looking for Kayla. She’s freaking out because of Abe. She begins to have a panic attack, and Rafe helps calm her down. He asks Paulina to take care of herself and exits to get moving on Colin’s transfer.

Chanel finds Paulina and explains about Abe’s condition. Paulina thinks it’s just the drugs talking and wants to see for herself.

University Hospital - Abe’s room: Abe’s head seems to be killing him and he’s frustrated he can’t remember anything. He remembers Chanel saying she was Paulina’s daughter and the picture of their wedding. Nurse Sketchy doesn’t do anything to correct Abe’s assumption that she is Paulina. They discuss his attack and she tells him he’s in danger because Colin is in the hospital.

Endings

Jada hired Belle to defend Talia (is that a conflict?). They tearfully declare their sisterly love for one another.

Rafe returns to Colin’s room to find young Officer Day Player cuffed to the bed and stripped of his uniform. He explains Colin got the best of him and escaped. Rafe freaks out, leaves him cuffed, and exits.

Colin is still bleeding but now in the officer’s uniform. He avoids Sloan at the elevator and exits.

Paulina and Chanel return to Abe’s room to find he’s gone.

Nurse Sketchy has Abe in a wheelchair and says he’ll be safe with her.

Nicole heads out the door to meet Sloan when she comes face to face with Eric.

