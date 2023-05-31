Former General Hospital and Days Of Our Lives star Tyler Christopher was arrested on May 26 and charged with public intoxication by the Burbank Police Department after being found passed out. TMZ is reporting officers near the airport were informed that a male was sleeping on the ground nearby the American Airlines terminal.

Officers approached Christopher and woke him up. He then claimed he missed his flight, but authorities weren't buying his explanation. Christopher was then booked and charged with public intoxication, subsequently displaying signs of being under the influence of alcohol and appearing unable to take care of himself. This isn't the first time Christopher, best known for originating the roles of both GH's Nikolas Cassadine and DAYS' Stefan DiMera, was arrested for public intoxication. In 2019, the actor was arrested for the same offense in Martinsville, Indiana.