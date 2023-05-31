Skip to main content
Tyler Christopher

Former Days of Our Lives and General Hospital Star Tyler Christopher Arrested For Public Intoxication

Former General Hospital and Days Of Our Lives star Tyler Christopher was arrested on May 26 and charged with public intoxication by the Burbank Police Department after being found passed out. TMZ is reporting officers near the airport were informed that a male was sleeping on the ground nearby the American Airlines terminal. 

Officers approached Christopher and woke him up. He then claimed he missed his flight, but authorities weren't buying his explanation. Christopher was then booked and charged with public intoxication, subsequently displaying signs of being under the influence of alcohol and appearing unable to take care of himself. This isn't the first time Christopher, best known for originating the roles of both GH's Nikolas Cassadine and DAYS' Stefan DiMera, was arrested for public intoxication. In 2019, the actor was arrested for the same offense in Martinsville, Indiana.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Tyler Christopher
Days of Our Lives

Days and GH Alum Tyler Christopher Arrested For Public Intoxication

By Jillian BoweComment
Tyler Christopher
Days of Our Lives

DAYS/GH Alum Tyler Christopher Must Pay Minor Fine After Public Intoxication Arrest

By Carly SilverComment
Tyler Christopher
Days of Our Lives

GH and DAYS Star Tyler Christopher Discusses Sister's Controversial Guardianship

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
Tyler Christopher
Soaps

Tyler Christopher Speaks to Maurice Benard About Alcohol Abuse And GH And Days Exits: "It Crushed Me"

By Jillian BoweComment