On today’s General Hospital recap: Taggert gets to the hospital, and Trina admits she's worried about the results. Taggert promises nothing will change between them. Trina continues to worry she'll end up hurting Taggert if Curtis is her father. Taggert disagrees

Portia explains to Stella that Trina and the men had DNA tests done to find out the truth. Portia doesn't plan to go to the hospital, but Curtis says he believes Trina will eventually be happy she was there.

At the hospital, Trina opens the envelope and tells them Curtis is her biological father. She says she cares about Curtis and they need to figure out their relationship. She's not looking for a replacement father and hopes he can accept that. Curtis promises he won't step on Taggert's toes and will follow her lead. Taggert decides to leave them and breaks down.

Stella's upset she's stuck at home while everyone else is gone to the hospital. Marshall tells her they need to support them from afar. Stella's worried Curtis is still angry with her for her part in keeping quiet. Marshall reassures her and thanks her for supporting his son.

Alexis finds Esme in her office having a panic attack and being consoled by Gregory. Gregory explains Esme accidentally forwarded an email from a source. Gregory promises he put out the fire, and Alexis chastises Esme for being a dingbat but doesn't fire her.

Alexis says she's surprised to see Gregory since he's been ghosting her, which he apologizes for. Gregory admits he needs a friend and accepts her support. Gregory asks about the job on the board, and Alexis says it's still open for him.

Spencer sits staring at the box without opening it. Anna arrives in time to watch the rest of Victor's video. To Nikolas, Victor leaves a letter which is given to Spencer for safekeeping. Laura gets peace and Victor's admiration. To Anna, he says she knows the truth.

Spencer opens the letter which is written in Russian. Anna reads it and says it's a deed to a property but that's all she can understand. Spencer looks up the address online which happens to be in Chechnya. Laura wonders if this is where Nikolas has been hiding.

Esme gets home and Laura tells her they think Nikolas might be in Chechnya and is hoping they can bring him home. Ava tells Laura she shouldn't set herself up to be disappointed. Laura says if there is a chance she can find Nikolas, she has to take it.

Spencer opens the box which contains the dove earrings he was supposed to give Trina when she was dating Rory. Under the earrings, Spencer finds a key.

Josslyn says Carly doesn't belong in prison but Sonny does, so she should give him up. Carly says she wants everyone to move forward, but Josslyn points out if Carly goes to jail, Sonny and Nina will be raising Donna. Michael tells her to let Carly make her own decision.

Josslyn and Michael continue to argue. Michael says they don't even know if the Justice Department will make Carly an offer. Josslyn thinks Carly should be the one to make the offer and save herself and Drew. She wants Michael to give Carly the recording that will send Sonny to jail.

TJ says the transplant is done and Willow will stay in the hospital to give the transplant cells time to create new cells. He says it could take anywhere from two to six weeks, and they need to monitor her for any issues.

Nina wants to share her wedding plans with Sonny, but he's just happy to be spending his life with her. They spot Anna and Nina hugs and thanks her for helping bring Liesl home to Willow.

Agent Hursley arrives to place Anna under arrest, refuses to tell her why, and drags her out in handcuffs.

