GH's Alley Mills: "When You're Playing Crazy, There Is Nothing You Can't Do"

Alley Mills delighted fans as serial killer Heather Webber on General Hospital. Ahead of her next arc in Port Charles, The Bold and the Beautiful vet shared why she loves playing Heather so much with Soap Opera Digest.

She stated:

I’ve never played a character like that before. I loved how smart she was. Whether anyone else knows it, she’s the smartest one in the room. I was excited because it was something new and different. I had done a lot of research by that point. I watched everything Robin Mattson ever did, and even the Heathers before her, too. I had a good three weeks to do all of that, so I was ready to rock it. I was in a very aggressive frame of mind.

Getting let off the leash creatively was fun. Mills explained:

When you’re playing crazy, there is nothing you can’t do. There is no person you can’t stand up to. Nobody intimidates you. There is nothing you can’t do because you have no fear, and that was really interesting to me. I’ve never played a person like that. Pam was frozen with fear most of the time, and emotionally crippled by Betty White’s [ex-Ann] character and Stephanie [Susan Flannery] screaming at her all the time. Poor Pam was squashed but not Heather. I loved the freedom to do anything I wanted.

In addition to her stellar scene partners, Mills loved working with EP Frank Valentini. She said: