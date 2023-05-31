Skip to main content
IMG_2178
image caption
Linden Ashby, Reylynn Caster

The Young and the Restless Recap: Faith Bumps Into Cameron

The Young and the Restless Recap for May 31, 2023

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: 

Sharon and Nicholas are at her house talking about Cameron. Chance is on the lookout. Nicholas thinks Cameron won’t be found if he doesn’t want to be. Sharon thinks it’s clear he’s making his presence known with all of the various and sundry “gifts” he’s sent her. She thinks Cameron may not make any major moves since he’s been in prison twice. Nicholas think there’s no telling what he’ll do because he isn’t capable of rational thought.

Faith enters the park on her phone. She doesn’t look where she’s going when Cameron (intentionally?) bumps into her. Faith apologizes for not paying attention. He flashes her a creepy smile and says it’s no problem…

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: The Possibility of Cameron’s Return Causes Sharon’s Anxiety to Rise 

