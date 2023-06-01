On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Brooke and Deacon our hanging out at his pizza kitchen. He wants to take a trip down memory lane. Brooke is willing as long as they can discuss happy times. Deacon acknowledges not all their memories are filled with joy and rapture, and apologizes for the scoundrel he used to be. He believes Brooke came into his life to change and be a better man (can we retire that line, please?). Deacon is piling on the charm. He has a “fire in his belly” for success and to prove to her and Hope just how much he’s changed. Brooke is happy for him, but is confused by the direction of the conversation.

Deacon says he knows she and Taylor have vowed not to go after Ridge, but surely she hasn’t sworn off all men (Brooke? No men? HAHAHAHAHAHAHA *inahles* HAHAHAHAHAHA). Deacon thinks maybe it’s their time to reignite their former flame. He asks if there might be a chance for them to be a family again. He declares his love for her and asks her to come back to him.

