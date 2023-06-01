First Impressions: Kim Coles as Nurse Whitley on Days of Our Lives

This week, Kim Coles made her debut as Nurse Whitley on Days of Our Lives. Her initial scenes were with Jasper Newman as Colin when she was outraged at the physical attack of Mayor Abe Carver. She followed up with connecting with James Reynolds as Abe. He awakened from his comatose state and had amnesia. When he looked at her, he saw his wife, Paulina. She took that connection and literally ran with it. Nurse Whitley has now absconded with Abe and taken him back to her apartment where she’s trying to convince him that he is her husband.

