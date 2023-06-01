On today’s General Hospital recap:

The Metro Court pool has opened for the season so Trina and Josslyn meet up with Spencer. He's not happy when Dex joins them, and complains to Trina about how badly Cameron was treated. Trina tells him to let it go and reminds him of possible repercussions regarding Ace if Spencer gets into legal trouble again. Spencer and Dex apologize to each other.

Spencer asks about the paternity test, and Trina admits she's not sure how to feel about Curtis being her father. She wonders if she should have left things alone in the first place.

Spencer tells Trina about the key Victor left him. He doesn't want to open the safety deposit box for fear of what he'll find in there. Trina insists they go now.

Josslyn talks to Dex about Carly's case, and how she could get out of the charges if she has something on Sonny. Josslyn says Carly won't turn on Sonny, but she can, if Dex gives her the drive. (Does Josslyn not understand everyone else on that drive, including Brick and Dex, will also go to prison as Sonny's associates?)

TJ updates Jordan on the fertility issues and how he messed up with Molly. Jordan reassures him he and Molly will make it work. Molly arrives, and when Jordan leaves, the two apologize for the way they treated each other.

Stella stops by to clear the air with Curtis who wants to know why she kept the information from him. Stella says she convinced herself it wasn't her place to get in the way of his happiness. Stella apologizes for keeping silent and says becoming a father will change everything for him. Curtis hopes one day he and Trina will create their own relationship.

Stella asks about Portia and why he moved back in. Curtis admits things happened between him and Jordan. He claims he realized he wanted to give his marriage another chance (Dear Curtis, you are a lying liar, whose pants are on fire. You'd be in bed with Jordan now if she hadn't stopped it) Stella says he needs to talk to Jordan now.

Portia runs into Jordan and asks if she heard from Taggert because he needs a friend. Jordan promises to talk to him, and asks how Curtis handled the news. Portia tells her Curtis moved back home which surprises Jordan.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: DNA Results Reveal Curtis is Trina’s Father

Valentin stops by to tell Laura that Anna has been arrested by the WSB. Valentin says he heard from a source Victor had a copy of Anna's record with plans to make it public when he died. Laura gives Valentin the Cassadine necklace Victor left for Charlotte. Laura wanted to get rid of it, but Valentin hopes Charlotte will start a new family legacy. Laura shows him the deed to the property in Chechnya. She thinks that's where Nikolas was being treated when Valentin shot him and wants to bring him home.

Valentin points out Nikolas may not want to come home since he's wanted by the PCPD. He says it's not a safe part of the world, but Laura refuses to think about that. She says she needs to find Nikolas and Valentin insists he go with her. (Dear show, if the only two non-comatose guardians that Charlotte has are gone to a war torn country, who's raising her?)

Anna insists on knowing why she's under arrest. Agent Hursley has a newspaper with a picture of Anna on the cover with the headline: Double Agent. He wants to know who would have blown her cover.

Anna is surprised when Martin is brought in, and Hursley says she's been accused of treason. Martin asks for time alone with Anna and the two discuss how the bureau already knew she was a double agent. Martin says once the media becomes involved, the public wants answers. .

Anna fills Martin in on her history as a double agent. Martin questions Hursley, on why Anna is suddenly being hung out to dry by the agency. Hursley says Anna's entire dossier has been leaked and the public wants to know why she's never been held accountable.

Martin tries to defend Anna but Hursley says the new head of the WSB can't turn a blind eye to Anna's past. He says if Anna decides to dispute the charges, the agency will take a closer look at Robert or Anna Donnelly. Anna counters she might have information on other ops the WSB wouldn't want outed. She warns if something happens to those she cares about she'll take the agency down with her. Hursley agrees to her conditions and Anna tells a confused Martin, thanks to Victor, she's no longer an agent.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!