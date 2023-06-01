GH's Cameron Mathison on Drew's Greenland Storyline: "I Couldn’t, Like, Manhandle Genie Francis!"

General Hospital's Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) brought out his Navy SEAL side on a recent mission in Greenland. Mathison got to team up with some GH legends for the storyline, and he spoke to Soap Opera Digest about working with one icon in particular.

Mathison had gotten to know Genie Francis (Laura Collins) a bit already, saying:

Oh, it was amazing. Last year, when GH went to Graceland, I had the chance to interview her. I had interviewed her before for [Hallmark’s] HOME & FAMILY, but this was an hour, sit-down deep dive into Genie’s life and we were able to talk about some things that she hadn’t really talked much about in all her interviews.

When Drew went to Greenland to deal with Victor Cassadine's (Charles Shaughnessy) machinations and schemes, he had to team up with Laura. But that meant Mathison had to get up close and personal with Francis. He explained:

So, now, from that place, we got to do these cool scenes in Greenland. We had worked together before, but not like this, and it was so fun to see the whole dynamic — what she brings to it, how she tweaks the scripts and her character and how bad-ass she can be. There was a scene where I had to kind of bring her in as a fake prisoner and I was being all gentle. I was being way too gentle — it was a bad choice, but I couldn’t help it, you know what I mean? I couldn’t, like, manhandle Genie Francis! She was like, ‘Listen, you can throw me around. Throw me around!’

Everything turned out fine, thankfully. Mathison added: