Kim Cattrall to Make Cameo as Samantha in Season 2 of And Just Like That

Welcome back, Samantha! According to Variety, Kim Cattrall will make a cameo appearance as Samantha Jones in Max's And Just Like That..., the sequel to HBO's Sex and the City.

Fans will remember that in the finale of Season 1, Carrie and Samantha made plans to meet up via text. But the blonde vixen isn't back in the fold entirely. Variety has learned that Samantha will only appear in one scene in the Season 2 finale. The trade site noted that this appearance won't be a continuation of the fan-favorite character for now.

Cattrall shot her dialogue in NYC on March 22. Variety reported that she didn't interact with former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker (with whom she reportedly fell out) or showrunner Michael Patrick King. SATC costume designer Patricia Field, who hadn't been working on AJLT, also dressed Cattrall for her scenes.

A spokesperson for Cattrall did not respond when asked for a comment, while Max itself didn't respond immediately, either.