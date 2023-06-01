The Drew Barrymore Show Booming as Viewers Watch 6.9 Billion Minutes Across Platforms This Season

The Drew Barrymore Show is thriving. Deadline reports that, according to CBS, viewers have watched over 6.9 billion minutes of the talk show season-to-date on platforms including social video, linear television, and streaming on Paramount+ and Pluto TV. As a result, The Drew Barrymore Show is the fastest-growing chatfest on TV, CBS states.

Drew has upped its viewers by 65% year-over-year. It also becomes the sole talk show to blossom from the first to the second half of the 2022-2023 season in major demos, rising 17% in adults aged 25-54.

Because CBS didn't share how much of Drew's viewership hailed from linear TV and streaming, it's hard to directly compare Drew with other syndicated talk shows. CBS has begun reporting viewership by minutes viewed, enabling stats between broadcast networks and streaming platforms to be compared. This method is how Nielsen measures streaming viewership. And Drew has been a hit on social media, which means younger people checking out its content.