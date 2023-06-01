Will The Bold and The Beautiful's Pierson Fodé Be The Next Superman?

Will The Bold and the Beautiful alum Pierson Fodé (ex-Thomas) be the next Superman? Variety's Marc Malkin is reporting that the actor is being considered to play the Man of Steel in the upcoming film Superman: Legacy.

According to Malkin, Fodé submitted a self-tape that had footage of his childhood on a Washington State farm, which is reminiscent of Clark Kent's upbringing. Malkin stated that James Gunn, co-chairman and co-CEO for DC Studios, liked the submission.

A rep for the actor didn't make any comments to Variety, and Gunn's rep directed Variety to Warner Bros. DC Studios has a policy not to comment on all things Superman: Legacy. Meanwhile, a source told Malkin no decisions have yet been made on the casting.