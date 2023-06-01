On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

We begin today in the midst of a flashback. Cameron and Sharon are on a plane. He’s impressed that a “little girl” like her could drag a grown man like him down a bunch of steps. Sharon says she thought he was dead and dumped him in the snow behind a dumpster. Cameron said when he regained consciousness, he was consumed by rage. Sharon thinks that’s when he decided to destroy her. He explains he didn’t want to destroy her. Sharon is his dream girl, but isn’t being very cooperative. All that matters now is they are together and he loves her. Sharon looks less than convinced.

In real time, Cameron sits and looks at a story about Sharon on his phone. He thinks back to watching Sharon and Adam through the window of Crimson Lights after she received the bottle of champagne.

