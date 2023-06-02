The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for June 5-9, 2023

Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Liam (Scott Clifton) pushes Hope (Annika Noelle) to ditch Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) from the trip to Italy.

Thomas is stunned by the source of a rumor.

Savannah (Julana Dizon) arrives on canvas.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) has an open conversation with Eric (John McCook).

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor’s (Krista Allen) friendship is at the breaking point.

Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) conscience gets the better of him.

Liam picks Wyatt’s (Darin Brooks) brain about Thomas.

Brooke’s young suitor, Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers) returns.

The Forrester Creations crew heads to Italy.

Hope discovers Taylor’s manipulative actions.

Liam is indecisive…

Taylor does her best to avoid blame.

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments! Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!