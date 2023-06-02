On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Casa de Johnson: Steve is talking to Hope trying to calm her fears about Megan. A knock at the door from Harris interrupts their conversation. Steve doesn’t really understand why he’s arrived in Salem since his help isn’t needed. Harris explains Steve was his first stop in Salem because he wanted to win his trust. He wants to stay in Salem because he has history there. Harris wants to put aside their differences to make sure Megan doesn’t cause chaos (good luck).

Kayla arrives back to find Harris in her living room. Steve updates her on their conversation. Kayla disagrees with her husband saying they can use all the help they can get. She explains how Colin has recently escaped and the Salem PD is being stretched thin. Just then, she gets a notification the test results she was waiting on are ready (Paternity!). She and Steve make out leaving Harris feeling like an awkward third wheel.

DiMera Mansion - Living Room: Megan comments on Kristen’s drinking habits when Gabi and Stefan arrive. They all grab drinks and want to chat about taking EJ down. Boris and Natasha explain it’s a business demise to which they’re referring. They present to Kristen and Megan, “The Plan to Save DiMera” (Does anyone else remember the SOD covers with The Plan to Save DAYS?). Gabi and Stefan explain Kristen and Megan will take on key roles at the company once EJ is voted out. They not only want their votes but believe their “special skill sets” will be useful. Megan says they will take it under advisement. With that, Gabi and Stefan exit. Megan immediately puts their plans in the fireplace and asks Kristen for a match.

Megan and Kristen both think they should be running DiMera. Megan explains her ambitions extend way beyond running DiMera. She “deserves” to think globally. Megan wants the chance to be feared in a way only Stefano knew. She proclaims herself the “phoenix” that is rising again. Kristen thinks her plan takes money. Megan says she has her own funding sources. Kristen inquires and Megan says she’ll know soon enough. She wants to make sure everything is in place for Bo’s recovery. She goes on to say Marlena was Stefano’s queen and Bo will be hers (I love Megan). Megan assures Kristen she is a key part of her plans. Kristen says she’s going to want something from Megan in return.

DiMera Mansion - EJ’s Bedroom: He’s been looking for her since his return. Nicole explains she’s been at the hospital. She admits she lied to him by not telling him about her pregnancy. EJ is briefly excited before he realizes there’s a possibility the baby isn’t his. EJ decides to review Nicole’s most recent lies to vent his frustration. EJ thinks Nicole wants to keep her options open where Eric is concerned.

Nicole explains she kept the secret in hopes she could tell him when she knew the baby was his. In addition, she continues to worry about the possibility of carrying to term. EJ softens and asks what the doctors are saying. Nicole says she’s only taking things one step at a time. He wonders who else knows and she explains about Sloan, Anna, and Tony. She goes on to explain how Sloan got a DNA sample from Eric that’s now being tested. Just then, Nicole gets a call from Kayla saying she has her test results. Nicole says she’s on her way to the hospital. She asks EJ to go with her so they can find out together. EJ and his pecs apologize. He assures her nothing would make him happier than for this child to be theirs.

DiMera Mansion - Boris and Natasha’s Room: Stefan is rubbing Gabi’s feet as they wonder what positions they can offer Kristen and Megan. Gabi thinks Megan is luke warm on their plans and Kristen is still solely focused on her family. Stefan doesn’t care as he thinks Gabi will be the best CEO EVER. Gabi thinks what truly matters is they are together again. With that. they get started on a little late afternoon delight.

Basking in the afterglow, Gabi says she can’t wait for them to have a wedding and a honeymoon. He wonders how long it will take to plan the wedding of her dreams. Stefan admits taking over DiMera is important but solidifying their relationship is the most important thing. Gabi reminds him they don’t even have her divorce decree. Stefan wonders if she’s looking for a reason to stall.

Brady Pub: Eric is catching Marlena up on Nicole’s pregnancy and paternity issues. Marlena thinks the lies about the viral outbreak make sense now that she knows this was all about paternity. Eric reports Sloan found out when she saw Nicole’s prenatal vitamins. Marlena wonders how her son feels about being in a relationship with Sloan blended with the possibility of Nicole being pregnant with his child. Eric says a part of him his hoping the baby is his. Marlena’s a wee concerned he still has feelings for Nicole. She goes on to wonder how he and Nicole would manage to raise a baby together if it turns out to be his. Just then, he gets a text from Nicole asking him to meet her at the hospital.

Gabi assures Stefan she wants to marry him as soon as possible. Her only hesitancy is based on her last farce of a wedding. Stefan assures her everything will be perfect. Gabi reminds him their last wedding was on July 31. If they get themselves together, they can make sure they only have one wedding anniversary.

Megan asks what Kristen’s one request is. Kristen discusses custody of Rachel and wants Megan’s plans to include her getting full custody. Megan thinks custody is “pedestrian” and wonders if she’s considered kidnapping her daughter (ha!). Megan is worried about her own son since she’s seen neither hide nor hair of him since the immunity deals were negotiated. Just then, Dimitri. arrives.

Steve thinks it’s old home week in Salem as all of Salem’s villains have come home to roost. Harris wants to help but Steve wants no part of his assistance. Before he leaves, Harris says his offer still stands.

EJ and Nicole are at the hospital awaiting the test results. He’s annoyed Nicole called Eric to join them. Just then, Eric arrives… much to EJ’s chagrin. They begin to basically pull them out and measure when Nicole shuts them both down with her ire and tears. They both look like the scolded school boys they are…

