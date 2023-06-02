On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

University Hospital - Abe’s Room: Chanel runs to check on Abe’s location. Paulina is freaking out but is trying to be strong for Abe. Chanel returns and the nurses say Abe should be in his room.

University Hospital - Colin’s Room: Sloan arrives to find Officer Day Player cuffed to the bed. He tells her Colin escaped. She screams at the random officer when Rafe returns and uncuffs him. Sloan is furious with how inept the Salem PD is. Rafe thinks Colin is alone and desperate. He’s bound to contact her, especially since Talia is in custody.

University Hospital - Lobby: Nurse Whitley promises to get Abe far away from the hospital and all potential harm. The elevator finally opens and they head downstairs just as Chanel walks by.

Rafe puts an APB out on Colin. Just then, Paulina and Chanel arrive to say Abe is missing. Paulina says she’s going to look for Abe when she sees Sloan. Rafe lets her know Colin escaped.

Park: Officer Colin is stopped by Leo who desperately needs his help because someone took his phone. Someone has all of his sources and all of his, um, photos. Just then, Leo recognizes Colin as a “very naughty boy.” Leo thinks Colin is an exotic dancer who performed at a bachelor party or maybe someone he saw at the gym. Colin tries to leave when Leo figure out who he is. Leo immediately says he’s a reporter and Colin could tell his story through him in an exclusive interview. Leo finds his phone and tries to record Colin. He breaks Leo’s phone and exits but not before implying they’d meet again.

DiMera Mansion: Eric knows Nicole was going to meet Sloan. He pulls out the swab and says he knows she’s pregnant. Nicole is furious when he says Sloan told him everything. Eric explains about the viral outbreak and confronting Sloan. Nicole wants to blame Sloan, but Eric calls her on making up stories for weeks. He’s beside himself because she lied to his face (you should probably be used to that by now). Nicole explains she’s also been lying to EJ.

Nicole knew the secret would come out and hates she’s told so many lies. Eric apologizes for confronting her and brings her some water (which heals everything). She doesn’t want him to be nice to her but thanks him all the same. Nicole explains she didn’t want to tell anyone about her pregnancy until she knew who the father was. She specifically didn’t want to burden Eric because of his desire to be a father and his history with Sarah and Jada. In addition, the chances of her carrying to term are slim to none.

They quickly make nice and Eric reminds her Sloan got his DNA on the swab. She could still use it to determine paternity. She agrees and takes the swab. Nicole says she will fill him in as soon as the results are in. She thanks him and he exits.

Brady Pub: Marlena and Kayla are looking for Kate, but she’s in a video chat with Will. They decide to have some coffee and a chat. Marlena asks about the viral outbreak at the hospital, but Kayla has no clue what she’s talking about. Marlena says either Nicole was misinformed or was lying.

Marlena explains Nicole’s story and Kayla stays silent as she knows the truth (C’mon, Kayla don’t break HIPPA once again). Kayla says Marlena needs to talk to Nicole about that herself. Marlena keeps probing and recounts seeing Nicole and Sloan talking about some sort of secret. Just then, Nicole calls saying she has the sample for the paternity test. Kayla agrees to meet her at the hospital.

Random apartment: Nurse Whitley wheels Abe in and says they are home. He’s confused by their living situation. Nurse Whitley spies a pile of past due bills and moves them out of the way. There are a bunch of stuffed cats. Nurse Whitley introduces him to all their “babies.” Abe continues to be very confused (Cheesecake the cat looks a lot like the dead kitty Patty carried around on Y&R). Just then, Abe sneezes indicating his allergy to Nurse Whitney’s “babies.”

Nurse Whitley tries to get Abe to rest but he wants to stay awake to figure things out. Abe wonders if they should call Chanel and she looks very confused. He reminds her Chanel is her daughter. She was with him when he woke up. Abe wants to make sure she’s ok. Nurse Whitley heads to the phone and makes an awkward, pretend phone call to Chanel.

University Hospital - Abe’s Former Room: Paulina is being admitted to monitor her blood pressure. She’s very worried because this is the second brain injury Abe’s experienced in the last year.

Outside Brady Pub: Sloan calls Eric and they discuss her brother’s escape. Eric updates her about his discussion with Nicole.

University Hospital - Lobby: Nicole gives Kayla the DNA swab and she heads off to run the test.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Eric Learns The Truth About Nicole’s Pregnancy

Endings

Leo is sitting in the park trying to fix his phone when Sloan arrives. He asks her for a comment on her brother’s escape. He tries to get a quote but Sloan exits.

Kayla asks Rafe why the hospital is on lockdown. He updates her on Colin’s escape and Abe being missing.

Paulina is trying to calm herself down with positive thoughts. Chanel blames herself for the entire situation. Paulina chastises Chanel saying they have to remain positive and none of this is her fault.

Nurse Whitley continues to introduce Abe to her stuffed kitties. Abe still doesn’t think anything looks familiar.

Eric sees Marlena in the Brady Pub and tells him about Nicole’s pregnancy.

EJ arrives home and Nicole greets him. He wonders where she’s been…

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!