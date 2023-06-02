Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of June 5-9, 2023

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

The DNA test reveals Eric (Greg Vaughan) is not the father of Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) baby.

Chad (Billy Flynn) deals with the anniversary of Abigail’s murder.

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) loses his temper with Belle (Martha Madison).

Tripp (Lucas Adams) returns to Salem.

Dimitri (Peter Porte) will inherit a boat load of money if he marries prior to turning forty.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) smacks Xander (Paul Telfer).

Megan (Miranda Wilson) connects with Li (Remington Hoffman).

Kate (Lauren Koslow) has a proposition for Harris (Steve Burton).

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) is thrilled to learn he’s the father of Nicole’s baby.

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) arrives to support Paulina (Jackée Harry).

Jada (Elia Cantu) has questions for Sloan (Jessica Serfaty).

Nurse Whitley (Kim Coles) treats Paulina whilst housing a forgetful Abe (James Reynolds).

Chanel (Raven Bowens) tries to advise Johnny (Carson Boatman).

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Leo (Greg Rikaart) get all Gwen and Leo.

Abe begins to dream of the actual Paulina.

Jada puts the screws to Leo.

Colin (Jasper Newman) gets the better of Chanel.

Megan pushes Dimitri to marry Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

Chanel freaks out when Paulina goes M.I.A.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) has a business proposition for Xander.

Bonnie’s (Judi Evans) loose lips pull Justin (Wally Kurth) into Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) secrets.

Xander and Chloe turn up the heat.

Dimitri is intrigued by Gwen.

