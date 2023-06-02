General Hospital Spoilers for the week of June 5-9, 2023

Here’s the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) realizes Victor has done him a solid from the grave.

Curtis’ (Donnell Turner) birthday festivities ensue.

Cody (Josh Kelly) tries to cozy up to Tracy (Jane Elliot).

Anna (Finola Hughes) feels the love.

Ava (Maura West) is blindsided.

Lucy (Lynn Herring) has nice words for Maxie (Kirsten Storms).

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) have a meeting of the minds.

Curtis pulls zero punches.

Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) get all sweet with one another.

Seek (Gavin Houston) returns with a splash.

Yuri (Cyrus Hobbi) returns by request for his special services.

Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) backs up Laura (Genie Francis).

Michael (Chad Duell) has a proposition for Carly (Laura Wright).

Drew (Cameron Mathison) chats with legal council.

Carly has an epiphany.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) hears a positive report.

Spencer lets Trina (Tabyana Ali) in on his suspicions the evidence against Esme (Avery Pohl) has been manufactured.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) gets some positive news.

Ned (Wally Kurth) engages in a very visible altercation.

Spencer pulls a fast one on Trina.

Ned has a stunning epiphany.

Spencer pulls a fast one on Trina.

Ned has a stunning epiphany.