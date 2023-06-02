Y&R's Joshua Morrow on Initial Reaction to Nick and Sally: "Our Age Difference Did Concern Me"

Despite the fact that Sally (Courtney Hope) is pregnant by his little brother on The Young and the Restless, Nick (Joshua Morrow) is still romancing the redhead. Morrow and Hope reflected on the pair's relationship in a new interview with Soap Opera Digest.

Did either actor worry the audience wouldn't accept Sally and Nick together? Morrow shared:

Usually, I’ve never worried about things like that, but our age difference did concern me. I mean, I’m freaking up there, man, so that was my one concern. [Mark] Grossman [Adam] is way more in her age range and I just didn’t want my age to be a problem but two weeks into it, I was like, 'This is not a thing.' When I look at us on screen, it doesn’t seem jarring to me. They both have a nice, easy banter with each other. There’s obviously some chemistry there, so that sort of quelled any concerns I initially had.

For her part, Hope didn't feel the same way. She dished:

The age difference didn’t worry me because Sally just came from [a relationship] with Jack [Peter Bergman], which was more of an age gap. I just don’t see Joshua as a lot older than me. My brother is 53 and my sister is 51, so Joshua’s age didn’t even cross my mind. I see him as a peer and someone I relate easily to. No matter who I’m working with, I want to bring my best every single day.

Did Morrow have any reservations about Nick dating another ex of Adam's? He stated: