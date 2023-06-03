On Friday’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Taylor is wooing Ridge (watch out, Brooke!). She says she misses the way he can look directly into her soul. Ridge questions her pact with Brooke. Taylor says she’s tried to remain strong but has been denying her feelings. She also believes Brooke hasn’t held up her end of the bargain (Really? Am I watching a different show?). Taylor thinks maybe both of them are fooling themselves. She continues to think about falling asleep in his arms and waking up next to him - the simple things.

Brooke approaches the door and hears Taylor throwing her under an 18 wheeler. She overhears Taylor say she’s been true to this “stupid pact” but Brooke hasn’t. Taylor says Brooke has been breaking vows and has no honesty or integrity (again, what?). Taylor tells Ridge that Brooke hasn’t changed and he shouldn’t fall for it again.

Eric pages Ridge as he needs to see him right away. He exits the main office and Brooke enters. She can’t believe what she’s heard Taylor say. They made a pact and she’s never felt more betrayed in her life. Brooke calls Taylor a backstabbing traitor…

