Nadia Bjorlin, Paul Telfer

Days of Our Lives Promo: Chloe and Xander Give In to Their Desires

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of June 5-9, 2023

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo: 

Hated and Heated Attraction: Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) hates her attraction to Xander (Paul Telfer). He thinks she should give in to her desires and kisses her.

Choices: Wendy (Victoria Grace) thinks Tripp (Lucas Adams) could have anyone he wants. Tripp says he wants to be with is her and kisses her.

Who’s The Daddy? Nicole (Arianne Zucker) says she doesn’t know whether EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) or Eric (Greg Vaughan) is the father of her baby. She reads the test results as both men wait with bated breath.

Recommended Articles

Meta Soap: Abe (James Reynolds) is sitting in his wheelchair at Nurse Whitley’s place as he watches soap operas. The brawling lead characters look very similar to a gussied up Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans).

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!

