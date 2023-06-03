On today’s General Hospital recap: Dante congratulates Sonny when he hears about the engagement. Sonny spots Ned across the room and confronts him. Sonny says he'll get even with Ned for going after Carly, despite Ned's claims he had nothing to do with it. Dante's forced to break things up as Olivia swans up and warns Sonny to back off. Ned swears again it wasn't him because he would never hurt Carly. Olivia drags Ned away, and Dante chastises Sonny for threatening Ned. Sonny says someone has an agenda against Carly or is using her to get to him.

Jordan heads over to see Curtis and complains to him he didn't tell her he was moving back in. Curtis swears he was on his way to tell her but she's still hurt and confused. Curtis says he's staying in the guest room, but Jordan is still angry with how he treated her.

Curtis says he has feelings for both women and needs to put in the hard work with Portia first. Jordan wonders where that leaves her but he promises she's not a consolation prize. Jordan says he needs to be transparent with both of them. Curtis asks for more time but she says she's waited long enough.

Spencer and Trina head to the bank to open the safety deposit box. They find an ipad and a copy of a prescription Esme filled. The drug is the one that almost killed Oz and knocked out Trina. Trina gets upset she now has proof Esme drugged her.

Included in the envelope is a letter from Esme to Maggie admitting she drugged Oz. They watch a video on the ipad showing Esme paying Oz for the burner phone. The two are thrilled to have this evidence against Esme in order for Spencer to get custody of Ace.

Ava tells Austin about the house in Chechnya and how Laura is headed over to find Nikolas. Austin's not concerned since Nikolas won't be found there. Ava's concerned for Laura's safety in that part of the world, but Austin warns her not to say anything to Laura. Mason shows up to taunt them. He wants Ava's family connections for something.

Josslyn wants the video, but Dex says Michael has the only copy. Josslyn gets her panties in a bunch and becomes all melodramatic about Mommy going to prison. Josslyn says she needs to find a way to help Carly. Blah, blah, blah, they talk about Sonny and then make out.

Michael's worried about Carly but she says she'll make the best decision for her family. She won't turn on either Sonny or Drew. Michael continues to push but Carly says she won't do it, so Michael says he'll do it for her. Michael shows her the thumb drive and says there is evidence against Sonny and he'll hand it in if she gives the okay.

Carly wants to know where Michael got the drive and he says he commissioned it. Carly says it could destroy their family, but Michael says it could keep her out of prison. Carly says the footage can never see the light of day.

