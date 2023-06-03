On Friday’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Sharon and Nicholas come face to face with Cameron at Crimson Lights. Cameron looks at Nicholas and immediately gets snarky. Nicholas tells him to get going before he makes mincemeat of him. Cameron says he’s just stopping in to say a proper hello. He looks around Nicholas and says hi to Sharon. Cameron goes on to mention he ran into Faith and what a beauty she is. Nicholas all but loses his s*** and warns him to steer clear of their daughter. Cameron can’t understand why Nicholas is getting so violent when he comes in peace. Nicholas asks what he wants, and Camerons says that discussion is for another time. With that, he looks at Sharon, tells the duo to have a nice night, and exits.

Next Week

Kyle confronts Summer about keeping Phyllis’ non-death a secret.

Adam all but confirms he’s trying to put his new company in direct competition with Newman Media.

Sharon asks Faith to be careful. As she exits the house, she screams.

