The gloves and the truce between The Bold and the Beautiful's Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Krista Allen) is over, as the ladies once again go to war over Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Taylor declares Ridge deserves someone who won't tear up his world like Brooke has over the years. The heated discussion takes a nasty turn for the former friends.

Is the peaceful pact between the ladies over? Watch the promo below!