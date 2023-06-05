The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Cameron Frames Nick For Assault

Diane: She (Susan Walters) gets her lick back from Ashley (Eileen Davidson).

Kyle: The Abbott playboy (Michael Mealor) snitches on Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Victor: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) saves the day for Summer (Allison Lanier).

Nick/Sharon/Cameron: Sharon (Sharon Case) is horrified when Faith finds her cat dead! The poor pet gets poisoned, and everyone points fingers at Cameron (Linden Ashby) for the nasty deed. Nick (Joshua Morrow) heads over to Cameron's hotel room, has a heated showdown with the man, and accuses him of snuffing out the cat. Cameron denies the deed, declares his love for Sharon, and tells Nick he will get her back.

Nick scoffs at his plans and almost punches the man but pounds the wall instead. Later, Chance (Conner Floyd) visits Nick and tells him Cameron has pressed charges against him for assault! Nick denies he put his paws on him, but Cameron enters Crimson Lights battered and bruised, prompting Nick to be carted off to jail. Nick's nightmare is just beginning.

Billy: The Abbott screw-up (Jason Thompson) grills Victoria (Amelia Heinle) about her relationship with Nate (Sean Dominic).

Sharon: Danger is lurking for the therapist and coffeehouse maven.

Phyllis: Red makes a hasty decision.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) makes a big choice.