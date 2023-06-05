Y&R's Linden Ashby on Cameron: "He Wants Sharon and He Wants Revenge"

Newly returned The Young and the Restless villain Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) is terrorizing Sharon (Sharon Case) once again. Ashby delved into Cameron's Genoa City comeback with Soap Opera Digest.

Y&R first asked him back a year ago. Ashby recalled:

Back then [Executive Producer/Head Writer] Josh Griffith reached out to me through my wife, Susan [Walters, Diane], about coming back but I couldn’t. I was shooting a movie and then I had another movie and then I was directing a Lifetime movie, so it just wasn’t good timing. And then he reached out again this year, and I said, ‘Okay, but I have this trip planned that I absolutely can’t get out of, so if we could do this [gig] in that window of time, I can do it.’

Ashby was excited to embark on the limited run at the soap. He explained:

Josh delivered by writing me a really juicy storyline. I like that Cameron is just out-and-out bad. I give Susan a hard time because Diane dealing with Jeremy Stark [James Hyde], and even when Ashland [Richard Burgi/Robert Newman] was around, their manipulations were playing mind games. With Cameron, there’s no subtlety to his actions. He comes into town with the accelerator pedal smashed to the floor. He’s not looking for redemption or to make amends with anyone. Cameron’s a terrible person, and probably insane, but he’s doing this out of his love for Sharon. It’s a sick love, but it’s genuine love. He wants Sharon and he wants revenge, and he’ll kill if he has to.

One of Cameron's latest misdeeds is killing a cat belonging to Sharon's daughter Faith (Reylynn Caster). Ashby mused: