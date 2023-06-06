On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Brooke is going off on Taylor about her last attempt at a wedding to Ridge. Taylor says the situation was complicated. Brooke thinks “Team Taylor” is sanctimonious, and she knows what Taylor thinks the Logan girls are just “sluts from the Valley.” Taylor thinks Brooke’s had endless chances with Ridge and he deserves a chance to be happy with someone stable (wash, rinse, repeat). She reminds Brooke of her many men and focuses on how disgusting her actions were with Deacon. Brooke reminds Taylor of their agreement to both stay away from Ridge. Taylor broke their vows and destroyed their friendship. Brooke is going to Ridge and blow the lid off the myth that is “Saint Taylor.”

Taylor grabs Brooke’s arm to stop her and Brooke pushes back… just as Ridge arrives. He pulls Brooke off Taylor. Brooke continues to lose her cool and says Taylor tricked her into believing they were friends just to pull the rug out from underneath her. With that, Brooke declares their pact is over.

