The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Ridge Wonders if Brooke Still Believes in Eternal Love

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for June 6, 2023

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: 

Brooke is still reeling over Taylor’s betrayal. Ridge validates her upset but also questions whether or not Taylor is capable of such deliberately manipulative acts. Brooke wants to leave Taylor in the dust and focus on Ridge and their future together. She thought their destiny was lost to them forever. Brooke assures Ridge she never stopped loving him and wanting him back home (Sweet Lord…).

Brooke can’t believe she chose herself and a friendship with Taylor over Ridge (Folks, step right up and witness live and on tape character regression). Ridge admits they’ve been through a lot, but wonders if she still believes in eternal love. Though he doesn’t Brooke does. In fact, she still believes in their destiny…

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Brooke Declares an End to Her Pact With Taylor

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

