Brooke is still reeling over Taylor’s betrayal. Ridge validates her upset but also questions whether or not Taylor is capable of such deliberately manipulative acts. Brooke wants to leave Taylor in the dust and focus on Ridge and their future together. She thought their destiny was lost to them forever. Brooke assures Ridge she never stopped loving him and wanting him back home (Sweet Lord…).

Brooke can’t believe she chose herself and a friendship with Taylor over Ridge (Folks, step right up and witness live and on tape character regression). Ridge admits they’ve been through a lot, but wonders if she still believes in eternal love. Though he doesn’t Brooke does. In fact, she still believes in their destiny…

