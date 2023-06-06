On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Chloe and Xander’s Digs: Chloe grabs a champagne bottle from Xander and guzzles it. She tells him she had a horrible first day and quit. Chloe tells him about the impossible conditions Gwen set. Xander apologizes but asks her not to let Gwen win by quitting. She promises to give it one more try. Xander pours them champagne and promises to prepare a feast for celebration.

Salem Inn: Gwen is typing up a job announcement for Chloe’s replacement when Leo enters. He’s frantic because of his encounter with Colin. Gwen reminds him Colin is running from the police and won’t be focusing on him. She switches the topic by asking him to dig up dirt on Dimitri. Leo is tempted but would rather not have yet another killer after him. He reminds Gwen about the hatred Van Leuschner probably has for him due to the jewel switch with the Alamanian Peacock (See Beyond Salem: Chapter 1). Gwen gets frustrated and goes to complete the interview herself.

DiMera Mansion - Living Room: Megan greets Dimitri as Kristen comments on another prodigal child returning to the fold. Just as they were getting reacquainted, Megan declares her intentions for the two to wed. She reminds them they aren’t related by blood and toasts their upcoming nuptials.

The two remain unconvinced so Megan tells them about the sizable Van Leuschner fortune Dimitri stands to inherit only if he’s married by the time he’s forty. He is not 39… and 3/4s. Megan says opportunity is knocking and they must answer. They both take a hard pass on “keeping it in the family.” Just then, Gwen arrives.

University Hospital: Nicole chastises Eric and EJ for treating her pregnancy like a game. Just then, Kayla arrives with the results. Before sharing, she reveals all of the information about Abe’s disappearance. She drops off the results with Nicole and heads back to her office. EJ and Eric get snippy as Nicole opens the results. She reveals that Eric is not a match. EJ is thrilled and hugs Nicole while a disappointed Eric exits. He wants to share the news but Nicole is uncertain based on her difficulties carrying to term.

Sloan’s Digs: Jada arrives with a search warrant. Sloan gets snippy and Jada goes OFF. She tells him about Abe’s disappearance and her brother’s possible involvement. Sloan reminds her of the conflict of interest because of Talia. Sloan wants her to hurry so she can go back to fretting about Nicole’s pregnancy. Jada’s ears perk up when Sloan says the baby could be Eric’s. She goes on to explain the relationship to the poisoned biscuits. To add insult to injury, Sloan flippantly discussed Jada’s abortion and the baby with Eric that might have been. After Jada concludes her search, Sloan mentions Leo’s run in with Colin. Jada threatens to arrest her for withholding information. Sloan begs for a reason to sue the Salem PD. With that, Jada exits.

Eric arrives back and Sloan fills him in on Jada and the search warrant. He probes further about Abe’s disappearance. They also discuss the results of the DNA test. She can’t hide her relief but is also sorry for Eric’s disappointment.

Xander prepared a night time version of a traditional Scottish breakfast. Chloe’s impressed both by his efforts and the results. Xander turns on the charm and they kiss.

EJ and Nicole arrive in Kayla’s office to discuss her medical history as it relates to carrying to term. EJ wonders about any advances in treatment. Kayla promises to give them a referral and exits to deal with the hospital board.

Eric and Sloan exchange I love yous and embrace. Sloan flashes back to getting the DNA sample. She puts the swab to Eric’s lips and immediately removes it. Sloan says aloud she can’t risk losing Eric to Nicole and PLACES THE SWAB INSIDE HER OWN CHEEK.

