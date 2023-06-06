On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Chloe and Xander’s Digs: Xander kisses Chloe and she slaps him. He was feeling a vibe between them, and she admits he wasn’t imagining it. Chloe’s been feeling something between them since they moved in together, but she’s not thrilled with it. Xander doesn’t understand her reluctance. Chloe explains she hates she is attracted to him. When he wonders aloud about her reluctance, she rattles off a list of his crimes. When pushed, Chloe admits having seen another side of him that showed his humanity. Xander thinks she should stop fighting her feelings and give into what she desires (excellent advice!).

Chloe is tempted but thinks the over exposure to one another could be disastrous. They confirm both of them are over their respective exes. Chloe’s also concerned she has been intimate with half his male relatives. Xander’s not concerned and wants to get back to the kissing part. This time, they make it through an entire kiss without the palm of Chloe’s hand getting involved.

Salem Inn: Leo agrees to give Jada the information about his encounter with Colin. He also informs her about the recent arrival of Dimitri Van Leuschner. After he updates her, Leo asks Jada to answer some questions about Talia. He wants to know how things are going from a legal perspective. Jada defends Talia and says she was in an abusive relationship. Leo asks if he can quote her on that. Jada refuses to answer and Leo softens. He can understand abusive relationships and mentions both his mother and father. Leo says he still needs to print what she told him. Jada understands but hopes he will keep Talia’s name out of his column.

Leo begins writing his story about Talia but then struggles with his conscience. He reluctantly does the right thing and deletes it.

Salem PD: Rafe is screaming at someone about the APB on Colin when Belle approaches with Talia. She made bail because she showed remorse and agreed to testify against her wayward boyfriend. Rafe updates them on Colin’s escapee status and Abe’s abduction. Belle reassures Talia she is free to go despite Colin’s most recent actions. With that, Belle exits.

Rafe says there’s been no work, and Talia confirms she doesn’t know where he is. Before Rafe can exit, Talia apologizes for the drugged biscuits and all the time he wasted searching for the perpetrator. Rafe respects her taking accountability and wishes Colin had done the same.

Jada returns and embraces Talia. She sends her home with the instruction to let her know if she hears from Colin.

DiMera Mansion - Living Room: Gwen arrives to interview Dimitri. Once prompted, Kristen introduces Megan and Gwen. They establish they know each other from their time at Statesville when Kristen blackmailed her to escape police custody. Kristen says she helped Gwen with her pardon. Dimitri asks why she was incarcerated. Gwen tells them the story about her issues with Abigail. Megan seems quite pleased with Gwen’s initiative.

Gwen switches topics and asks for an interview. He turns her down, but Megan tells him to not be so hasty. Gwen says she only wants to clear up some details of public interest. Dimitri shoots her down again. Megan asks to have a word with her son in the foyer.

Megan thinks Dimitri is missing a golden opportunity to make Gwen the future Mrs. Van Leuschner. Dimitri can’t believe Megan wants to pawn him off on a random ex-con. Megan pushes hard saying he needs to forget about love. Their access to his inheritance depends on it. Dimitri gets fresh with his mother who has no time for his foolishness. She demands Dimitri return to the living room and sweep Gwen off her feet.

Gwen thinks Kristen’s ELEVENTIETH immunity deal is quite impressive. Kristen gives credit to Megan, but also says she doesn’t trust her. Gwen thinks the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree and thinks Dimitri is quite “feisty.” Kristen is impressed with Gwen’s initiative and the paper she stole from her father. She goes on to ask about Xander and they both bond over their mutual hatred of Chloe. Kristen offers to give Gwen some tips on how to get rid of Chloe. Gwen assures her reuniting with Xander is the last thing she wants. She’s ready for something and someone new. Just then, Megan and Dimitri return.

Dimitri agrees to the interview but asks for them to reschedule. Megan proposes they have dinner the next evening. Gwen asks for a lunch and Dimitri pours on a little charm. Megan thinks their lunch will be a great opportunity for both of them (did you see Kristen’s eye rolls in the background?).

Belle and Shawn Douglas’ Digs: Belle’s happy to see Shawn Douglas back in town but smells alcohol on his breath. Shawn D. says he hasn’t been drinking enough as he put his father in a coma. Belle wants him to stop torturing himself. He thinks everyone should blame him for what happened and only came home because he didn’t think he was doing anyone any good in Greece. Shawn D. hopes Megan never locates his mother and father. Belle updates him about Megan’s release and living arrangements at the DiMera mansion. Shawn D. grabs his jacket and heads out for a confrontation.

Before he can leave, Belle insists Shawn Douglas give her the keys and calm down. Shawn D. grabs his beer and says he’s just as much to blame as Megan. She asks him to finish up and come to bed. He has two beers left and asks her to “leave him the hell alone.”

Endings

Xander asks what Chloe thought of the kiss. She said it was “nice” which was a bit under descriptive for him. He does think it’s progress she didn’t slap him. Chloe says she wants to get back to the dinner, but isn’t terribly believable (HOT!).

Shawn Douglas apologizes to Belle but still wants to be alone. Belle thinks alone is the last thing he should be. He’s having none of her concern and tells her to go to bed. She tells him she loves him (and he does not reply) before exiting.

Megan asks Kristen where Dimitri and Gwen should meet and asks if Shenanigans is still open (I miss Shenanigans!). Kristen says it went under but is a fitting suggestion based on what they’re plotting. Kristen quickly figured out Gwen is Megan’s target for Dimitri’s wife. He still looks way less than enthused with the idea.

Gwen arrives and Leo asks how her interview was with “Zaddy Van Leuschner” (Ha!). She says she’s scored an exclusive interview with him tomorrow.

Jada is annoyed at herself for telling Leo about Talia’s abusive relationship. Rafe says they will deal with it together if Leo exposes Talia in his column. With that, Jada wants to get back to finding Colin and Abe.

Talia arrives back at Jada’s and locks the door behind her. Before she can take a shower, she notices a police badge on the floor. She races for the door but a hand grabs her from behind before she can escape.

