On today’s General Hospital recap: Drew is thrilled to hear Curtis is Trina's father, but is surprised to hear Curtis is back at home with Portia. Curtis says he needs to see if things can work things out with Portia and admits things are messed up with Jordan.

Drew tells Curtis about the possible deal with the government to pit him against Carly and how he thinks she might go for it. Curtis wonders if this is just a slap on the wrist sort of thing, but Drew mentions the US Attorney wanting Carly to flip on Sonny. After he leaves, Drew calls someone to talk about a deal with the SEC.

Zeke and Jordan make small talk and get flirty flirty. The two head up to one of the rooms for some fun times.

Willow complains about the pain she's experiencing but her doctor reassures her it’s normal. Doctor Ford tells Willow her mother has been there everyday . Willow explains about Harmony then says the woman in the waiting room is likely Carly. She says she wants nothing to do with her biological mother, Nina.

Doctor Ford pushes Willow, who continues to badmouth Nina, and asks how Willow would feel if she heard Nina had died. Willow admits she'd probably feel the loss but it's also complicated.

Tracy believes Chase is the distraction keeping Brook Lynn from being her spy at Deception. Brook Lynn says she's not going to do anything to hurt her friends.

Lucy and Maxie celebrate the sales of the deceptor. Lucy mentions Maxie deserving a bigger place and needs to buy a house. The two search online but Maxie worries she can’t afford it.

Esme heads to the hospital for a checkup. Portia's surprised to hear Esme is working. Esme says she doesn't want Spencer to claim she's unfit. Portia says she has rights and asks about things at home. Esme says she tried to leave but Spencer said he would follow her. Portia says Esme has to do what's best for her and the baby. Esme doesn't want to be dependent on anyone, and Portia tells her she's better off leaving town.

Laura tells Kevin she's going to Russia to look for Nikolas. She says it's the only lead she has and can't believe Nikolas would totally abandon his sons. Laura says her son needs her help so Kevin says he's going with her. He asks about her job, but Laura says Jordan will be working as deputy mayor (Uhm, what?).

Laura does worry about Spencer and Esme, but Kevin says they're adults who need to figure things out on their own. The two agree to have Alexis and Sonny check in on them (Neither one of them mentions Charlotte, who I guess is raising herself. I mean, they went to the trouble of having a throwaway line about Spencer and Esme but nothing like Dante is watching Charlotte?) Laura calls Yuri to see if he can help them navigate the area and the language.

