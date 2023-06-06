On today’s General Hospital recap: Trina is grateful to Victor and wants them to go to the PCPD with the evidence against Esme. Spencer wants to keep her out of it because he wants to downplay where it came from. Trina doesn't want to lie about it, but Spencer says Victor's involvement could taint the case. Trina angrily insists he tell her what he's keeping from her.

Spencer believes Victor falsified the evidence to help him get custody of Ace. Trina decides he can't turn over the evidence because it isn’t aboveboard. She worries he'll be the one to end up in prison and wants him to destroy everything. Spencer agrees he'll do it. After she leaves, Spencer puts it all back into the box for safekeeping.

Dex declares his love for Josslyn and the two play mattress tag. After, Josslyn says she's scared to say how she feels about him, since she told Cam and Oscar she loved them and then lost them. Then, we're treated to 9987 minutes of flashbacks of their relationship which ends with Josslyn declaring her love for him. (My eyeballs hurt from all the eye rolling)

Ava tells Mason her connection to the Jerome family died with her father and Julian, and directs him to talk to her sister Olivia. Mason says he's more interested in her connection to Sonny and his business. Mason tells her to get close to Sonny to place herself in position for them. Ava thinks Mason's got empty threats and plans to leave but Austin stops her.

Ava refuses to mess up the co-parenting co-existence she has with Sonny, but Austin says she's more at risk if she doesn't do what he wants. Mason tells her to get information from Sonny about Pikeman. Mason warns them he's not the one in charge so there is no point getting him out of the picture.

After Mason leaves, Ava's angry with Austin and doesn't want to go along with anything. Austin says Mason is only the middle man and the boss is much worse.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Michael Offers to Save Carly by Ratting Out Sonny

Brook Lynn and Chase hang out at the pool and flirt with each other. Tracy interrupts and wants time alone with Brook Lynn to chastise her for not being at work. Tracy wants information on the patent for the deceptor.

Portia's thrilled when her brother Zeke shows up and is worried about her. Portia complains about Trina and their estrangement and Spencer's involvement. Portia wants Zeke to talk some sense into Trina and he agrees.

Zeke runs into an upset Jordan at the pool bar.

Carly tells Michael to destroy the flash drive and points out Dex will also go to prison, which would hurt Josslyn. Michael is cagey about Dex and Carly insists on knowing the truth. She figures out that Dex is working for Michael.

Michael admits he planted Dex into Sonny's organization, and he hired Dex from a security company. Michael insists she use the footage, but Carly says she won't sacrifice Sonny to save herself. Michael mentions the family and how they can't live without her, especially Donna. Michael insists she give the footage to the US Attorney's office.

Carly tells Michael this information would send Sonny to prison for life and questions what would happen to his territory. She says with Jason gone and her unwilling to get involved, there would be no one to take over. She says all of them would become targets, especially her, since she knows everything about Sonny's business. Carly says the last time Sonny was gone she and Jason risked their lives to keep everything together. She says they'll all be vulnerable and she won't let that happen.

Michael continues to push but Carly says destroying Sonny won't heal them and is certain someone will die. Michael gives her the drive in case she changes her mind, and says he'll respect her decision.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!