New Daytime TV Report: Overall Soap Ad Impressions Fall

iSpotTV, which measures advertisements on television, has delivered its verdict on the last nine months of ads in daytime. In a new report, iSpotTV reviewed the period from Labor Day 2022 through Memorial Day 2023, finding that daytime ad impressions overall increased 1% year over year.

Soap operas offered 13% fewer ad impressions in households year over year. What's the cause of the decline in soaps' ad impressions? The main reason is Days of Our Lives' move to Peacock. Meanwhile, The Bold and the Beautiful is up in ad impressions year over year by 7.6%.

Among shows ranked by the share of new-airing daytime TV ad impressions, The Price Is Right comes out on top, followed by The Young and the Restless, The View, GH, GMA3: What You Need to Know, Let's Make a Deal, B&B, Today with Hoda and Jenna, CNN Newsroom, and The Talk. In particular, The View saw its ad impressions increase 9% year over year, boosting impressions in the talk-show genre 4.3% overall. And although The Price is Right had 2% fewer minutes for ads, it still saw almost 6% more household TV ad impressions year over year.

Among top programs by the share of syndicated daytime TV ad impressions, comedy staple Friends comes in tops. Dr. Phil slots in second, with The King of Queens and Tamron Hall ranking third and fourth. Tamron Hall offered 25% fewer ad minutes year over year, but its ad impressions increased nearly threefold (it skyrocketed from #22 to #4 among syndicated chatfests).