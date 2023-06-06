On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Nicholas and Sharon are talking to Chance in her living room. Nicholas is advocating for Cameron’s arrest because their cat was poisoned (Cameron’s already committed more devious crimes than Ashland and Jeremy combined). Chance points out there’s no proof Cameron had anything to do with the cat’s illness. Sharon pushes saying this poisoning has Cameron’s name written all over it. Chance assures Sharon he’s on the case and is headed to Newman Tower to investigate the stolen security uniform. He urges Sharon to stay home with the doors lock and exits.

Nicholas is frustrated because there’s nothing he can do while Sharon wonders why Cameron is targeting her (really?). Sharon goes back to the cat saying he was inside the house the entire time. Neither she nor Faith ever let him out. They both get a little freaked out and angry thinking Cameron could have been in the house. With a head of steam and a mission, Nicholas head out to take on their common enemy. Sharon follows behind and locks the door, but looks around very nervous about who or what could be in her house.

