On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Brooke and Ridge are reminiscing about one of their nights together. In this situation, Brooke sent Ridge home without “dinner.” Ridge comes back to real time and says the last thing he wants to do is hurt her. He wants to be with her and play with her (ew), but realizes things have changed. Ridge feels lost and thinks “destiny” might not really exist. He loved their life together, which he does think is eternal. Brooke, in true form, wants to know about their passion. She needs him and know he needs her. Brooke sees the passion in his mischievous eyes and smile. Their passion will live forever (Taylor should know better than to push Brooke. She’ll whip out her feminine whiles quicker than Taylor can say, “Thomas has changed.”)

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Ridge Wonders if Brooke Still Believes in Eternal Love

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!