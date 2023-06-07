On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

DiMera Mansion: Johnny is chatting with Wendy about hanging out later.

Shin Boarding House: Wendy hangs up with Johnny just in time for Tripp to arrive. She’s surprised by his arrival. He explains Joey is better and he and his girlfriend were good with him leaving (Hmmmm, Joey has a girlfriend). Wendy texts Johnny to ask his ETA when Tripp comes back in the room. He wants to make them dinner, but she says she has plans with Johnny. Tripp has decided to be more assertive this time and will continue to let Wendy know exactly what he’s thinking and feeling. Tripp looks her square in the eyes and says he “intends to be her man.” Tripp tells Wendy to enjoy takeout with Johnny and to come back to him when she’s ready for something more appetizing.

Tripp returns to the kitchen with his “kiss the cook” apron and teases Wendy about no-show Johnny. He promises to take his delicious food into his room to enjoy OR she could call Johnny and cancel.

Salem PD: Rafe and Jada are still hot on Colin’s trail. They review the events around Abe’s disappearance. They still mistakenly believe Colin snatched Abe. Jada reviews the files and wonders if Whitley King has been interviewed. Rafe remembers she was the nurse. They both think she may have seen something. Rafe calls the hospital to get Whitley’s contact information. The hospital employee says it’s against company policy and they need a warrant. Rafe pushes and the person on the other end caves. He and Jada decide to check her out. Whitley doesn’t answer the phone and Jada thinks they should head over to her place.

Whitley’s Digs: Whitley tells a still confused Abe she’s going to fix them something to eat. Abe continues to be unfamiliar with his surroundings, and asks Whitley if she’s sure she’s his wife. She tries to use one of the stuffed cats to cheer him up but he’s unmoved. Whitley promises him everything will come back to him soon. She exits to prepare the meal and Abe grabs the remote control in time to hear an update about the search for Colin Bedford.

Whitley returns to the living room and shuts off the television. She says she doesn’t want Abe to re-traumatize himself. Abe wants to know why he was attacked and wants “Paulina” to tell him the details. Just then, Whitley’s phone rings. She lies saying it’s a spam call and sends it to voicemail. As she returns to the kitchen, she grabs the remote control.

University Hospital: Julie shows up as Chanel decides she needs to grab Paulina some real food. Paulina gets herself all worked up telling Julie about Abe. Julie reminds her Abe wouldn’t want her to make herself sick. She thinks Abe wouldn’t be in this position if he wasn’t married to her (she also brings up what happened with TR). Julie begs Paulina to stop blaming herself. Paulina thanks her for her support. Just then, Paulina gets a text and tells Julie “that deceitful little heifer” (Talia) was released on bail.

Brady Pub: Johnny and Chanel run into one another and she updates him on her mother. He comforts her and updates her on his situation with Wendy. Just then, she gets a text from the D.A.’s office saying Talia was released on bail. She’s pissed and assumes Talia is upstairs. Johnny tries to calm her down but Chanel is RAGING about being played by Talia. She wants to head upstairs but Johnny stops her. He can’t stop her, but says he’s going with her. Just then, he gets the text from Wendy. Chanel says she needs top confront Talia alone so she’s comfortable enough to talk. Johnny refuses to leave and says he’ll wait for her there.

Jada’s Room: Colin tells Talia she can’t scream and releases her. She wonders what he wants and he says he’s there to “settle the score.” Talia desperately relays she was trying to keep him from killing anyone. Colin angrily tells her how disappointed she is in him for choosing that “worthless homicidal whore” over him. Talia tries to explain, again, she was trying to save him from life in prison. She can’t believe he’s still in Salem when the police are searching for him. He says he couldn’t leave without seeing the woman he loves.

Talia is rightfully skeptical of Colin’s declaration of love. He wants her to come with him. She hesitates but says she just wants to pack a bag. Before they can exit, Talia asks where Abe is. Just then, Chanel bangs on the door demanding she let her in. Colin pulls out his gun and Talia reminds him there’s a restaurant filled with folks downstairs who would surely hear if he chose to shoot Chanel. Talia promises to handle Chanel quickly so they can make their escape. Colin agrees and hides in the bathroom.

Chanel busts into the room and said Talia will make time to listen. Talia shoots back wondering if Chanel is ready to stop playing the victim. Chanel demands information about Abe but Talia insists she knows nothing. Talia talks a very big game about the murder charges Chanel should have faced for killing Colin’s mother. Chanel returns to the topic of Abe but Talia throws her out. Before she shuts the door she places the badge in her hand and mouths the word, “help.”

Brady Pub: A shaken Chanel returns downstairs and explains what happened with Talia. She shows him the badge and Johnny gets the picture. He immediately grabs his phone to call Rafe. Johnny fills him in on the latest haps in Talia’s room.

Jada’s Room: Colin is very happy with Talia’s performance. He’s glad she’s re-established her priorities. Colin wants them to go but decides, after time has passed, he’ll sneak back to Salem to finish what he started with Chanel and Paulina. He kisses Talia but she pulls away and says they should head out. Before they can leave, Colin notices the badge is gone and correctly deduces she gave it to Chanel.

Endings

Wendy calls Johnny asking about his ETA. Johnny apologizes saying he’s with Chanel. Rafe and Jada arrive and Johnny begs off quickly. Chanel gives the badge to Rafe and she quickly fills them in on the situation. Jada and Rafe run upstairs to check out the situation.

Wendy tells Tripp that Johnny isn’t coming because he’s with Chanel. She puts on a smile and says she is ravenous for his tacos.

Colin twist her arm causing Jada to cry out. He pulls out his gun and says he’s going to make her pay. Rafe kicks in the door and he and Jada enter with guns drawn. Colin drops his weapon and lets Jada go. Rafe cuffs him and reads him his rights while Jada comforts Talia.

Paulina can’t understand what is taking Chanel so long with her food. She’s a bit worried her daughter has encountered Talia and/or Colin.

Abe doesn’t feel comfortable sharing a bet with “Paulina.” She says he can sleep on the pull out sofa because they have the rest of their lives to snuggle in their marital bed.

