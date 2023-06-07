General Hospital star Haley Pullos (Molly) is being sued over the car crash related to her recent arrest for a DUI. According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, the actress (who has reportedly checked into rehab) is being sued by Courtney Wilder. Wilder alleged in the suit that Pulos crashed into him while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, which sent him to the hospital.

Wilder said he was driving behind a car that was barely able to swerve to avoid Pulos (who was driving the wrong way on a freeway offramp). But he didn't have time to react himself, he claimed, when he spotted headlights headed for him, and a crash resulted. He added that he was brought to the hospital in critical condition.

When TMZ reported on Pullos' initial arrest, they noted she allegedly remarked on the price of her shirt when firefighters were looking over her injuries. In his lawsuit, Wilder alleged that Pullos prioritized the price of the garment over others' well-being. He added that he felt the actress should not have kept driving after getting involved in a hit-and-run earlier that night, opining she shouldn't have been driving after mixing alcohol with marijuana edibles.

Wilder alleged that he's suffered lasting injuries and his car was totaled. He is reportedly pursuing damages from Pullos, whose reps had no comment.