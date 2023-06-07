Skip to main content
Ingo Rademacher

Judge Tosses Ex-General Hospital Star Ingo Rademacher's Lawsuit Against ABC Over Vaccine Mandate

ABC has nabbed a massive win against former General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher (ex-Jax). According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rademacher's lawsuit, in which he accused the Mouse House of firing him due to them rejecting his religious exemption request from obtaining the COVID-19 vaccination under their mandate, was dismissed.

In 2021, ABC fired the actor after he refused to take the vaccine, which was part of their mandate. Rademacher sued and claimed the mandate was "unconstitutional" and a violation of his right to privacy, granted to him under the California Constitution.

On Monday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Stephen Goorvitch granted a summary judgment agreeing with ABC and stated Rademacher's stance against the vaccine was more based on health reasons and not his religious beliefs. 

 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Ingo Rademacher
General Hospital

ABC Requesting Judge to Kick Former GH Star Ingo Rademacher's Lawsuit

By Jillian BoweComment
General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Crew Members Slaps Lawsuit Against ABC for COVID Vaccination Mandate

By Jillian BoweComment
Ingo Rademacher
General Hospital

Ingo Rademacher Claims Firing Due to Political Beliefs in New Lawsuit Filing

By Jillian BoweComment
Ingo Rademacher, General Hospital
General Hospital

SHOCKER: Fired GH Actor Ingo Rademacher Sues ABC Over Vaccine Mandate

By Carly SilverComment