ABC has nabbed a massive win against former General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher (ex-Jax). According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rademacher's lawsuit, in which he accused the Mouse House of firing him due to them rejecting his religious exemption request from obtaining the COVID-19 vaccination under their mandate, was dismissed.

In 2021, ABC fired the actor after he refused to take the vaccine, which was part of their mandate. Rademacher sued and claimed the mandate was "unconstitutional" and a violation of his right to privacy, granted to him under the California Constitution.

On Monday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Stephen Goorvitch granted a summary judgment agreeing with ABC and stated Rademacher's stance against the vaccine was more based on health reasons and not his religious beliefs.