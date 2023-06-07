Kate Mansi on Playing General Hospital's Kristina: "Fans Can Love Lexi and Love Me"
Kate Mansi (ex-Abigail, Days of Our Lives) is settling in as General Hospital's Kristina Corinthos-Davis. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale this Friday, the actress discussed taking over the role from longtime portrayer Lexi Ainsworth.
Mansi met on Zoom with EP Frank Valentini and casting director Mark Teschner about the possible recast. She shared:
They said they were looking to do a recast and being a recast myself [in her previous run as DAYS’s Abigail], and then having my role recast [with Marci Miller], I’m quite sensitive to the actors [and] I asked him to tell me broadly about the subject matter of what the storyline would be before I dove into any research.
She also reached out to Ainsworth as talks about her possibly heading to Port Charles continued. Mansi said:
She’s a friend of mine and someone I respect so much as an actress. I wanted to just make sure that she knew how absolutely adored she is by me and the cast and the fans, and that I would do my best to honor her work.
Familiar with fans' reactions to recasts, Mansi understands viewers may love multiple actors in a role. She explained:
Something I learned as I grew up is that things aren’t always black and white, and two things can be true at the same time, so fans can love Lexi and love me, or fans can love me and love Marci, or they can love Ashley Benson [Mansi’s predecessor as Abigail] and me.