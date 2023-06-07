Kate Mansi (ex-Abigail, Days of Our Lives) is settling in as General Hospital's Kristina Corinthos-Davis. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale this Friday, the actress discussed taking over the role from longtime portrayer Lexi Ainsworth.

RELATED: SHOCKER: Kate Mansi Replaces Lexi Ainsworth as General Hospital's Kristina

Mansi met on Zoom with EP Frank Valentini and casting director Mark Teschner about the possible recast. She shared:

They said they were looking to do a recast and being a recast myself [in her previous run as DAYS’s Abigail], and then having my role recast [with Marci Miller], I’m quite sensitive to the actors [and] I asked him to tell me broadly about the subject matter of what the storyline would be before I dove into any research.

She also reached out to Ainsworth as talks about her possibly heading to Port Charles continued. Mansi said:

She’s a friend of mine and someone I respect so much as an actress. I wanted to just make sure that she knew how absolutely adored she is by me and the cast and the fans, and that I would do my best to honor her work.

Familiar with fans' reactions to recasts, Mansi understands viewers may love multiple actors in a role. She explained: