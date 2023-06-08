General Hospital's Gavin Houston is back as Zeke Robinson, who's already hooked up with his sister Portia's (Brook Kerr) nemesis Jordan (Tanisha Harper). Houston is thrilled to be on GH, sharing his thoughts on his latest turn in Port Charles with Soap Opera Digest.

RELATED: WATCH: Gavin Houston Talks Being Part of GH's 60th Anniversary and Teases Return as Zeke (VIDEO)

When he heard that GH wanted him to come back for a longer period after an initial stint in February, he was up for it. Houston said:

I was totally excited. I was ready and I really felt comfortable. When I first saw the character breakdown come in, I felt like, ‘Oh, this is mine,’ because a lot of it was already in my own personality – being playful, being a little bit of a rebel. When I read with Brook [Kerr, Portia] in the audition through the callback, there was just an immediate ease in chemistry and a lightness. It just worked!

He added:

I was hoping to come back and hoping that there would be more. I just stayed ready and hopeful — and now there’s definitely more! I won’t say too much, but Zeke definitely has more to do [than just interact with his family]. He’s gone into other realms, and it’s been really cool for me to see more of who he is.

His family feels the same way. Houston mused: